I’m not marrying anytime soon – Sefa

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning musician, Sefa known in real life as Sefadzi Abena Amesu, has a message for those who are waiting to attend her marriage ceremony.



The musician has disclosed that those who are patiently expecting to get her wedding invitation should take a ‘chill pill’.



Talking to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Sefa said “It will take a very long time if you are waiting to attend my marriage ceremony. If you are expecting an invite, then, it’ll take a very long time.



“I’m sure you’d have to wait for a very long time,” Sefa declared.



“I mean if it comes, that’s fine; and if it doesn’t come too, that’s fine. I’m just hoping that there are amazing things in the future for me,” she ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



Meanwhile. Sefa has said she works hard and pays less attention to the flattery some men throw at her just to get into her pants.



“I’m just a hardworking person not too concentrated on what this person is saying like ‘you’re beautiful so I want to sleep with you’ and other things.



“I don’t entertain such things because I’m just here to put out good music and let people in Ghana and beyond enjoy good music that’s all,” she said.