I’m not doing inspirational songs because of my near-death experience – Opanka

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ex-rapper, Dadie Opanka, has disclosed that he is not switching from secular music to recording strictly inspirational songs mainly because of his near-death experience.



Opanka, at a point in his career, got very ill and disclosed that he almost died.



Since that experience, he has vowed to use his music as a medium to praise God.



Touching on his new journey on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, Opanka said his near-death experience did not drive him to tow the path of God.



“From the onset or since I began music, I’ve always been that same way. My music always has a message in it. Even if you listen to ‘obiaa ne ne taste’, it still has some inspirational concept so that is how I do my music. That is how I do my songs”, he said.



He mentioned that the message in his ‘Abubro Nkosua’ song which features Empress Gifty was to broadcast God's goodness in his life.



According to him, most Gospel musicians regard themselves as holier than secular musicians but in actuality, most of these secular artistes are even holier than the ‘so-called’ holy gospel musicians.



Opanka concluded saying, no matter how lost and rejected one feels, God will always pull through for them.



