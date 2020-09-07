Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

I'm not contesting Tema Central Parliamentary seat - Criss Waddle

CEO of AMG Business, Criss Waddle

Musician and CEO of AMG Business, Criss Waddle has denied reports suggesting that he’s contesting for the Member of Parliament slot in Tema Central.



Social media was awash with posters suggesting that the rapper will be contesting for MP in Tema Central on the ticket of the Convention Peoples Party.



The news came as a shock but was received with some level of excitement because of the fact that entertainers in the country are gradually joining politics.



But in a reply to radio personality, Dr.Pounds who enquired about his political ambition, the rapper denied any knowledge of the flyer and the fact that he was vying for Member of Parliament.



“Oh my brother @drpoundsofficial This is a lie, I wonder who took time to do this?I don’t even have political ambitions as we speak, arguably people hate to see me enjoy my peace of mind.”

