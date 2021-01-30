Entertainment of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

I’m not bothered, neither am I discouraged - Cecilia Marfo reacts to critiques

play videoEvangelist Cecilia Marfo

Finally, Evangelist Cecilia Marfo has come out to respond to all the criticisms and the insults that she received after what happened last weekend between her and Joyce Blessing on stage.



After videos of her, grabbing the microphone from Joyce Blessing during her performance at the Annual thanksgiving service which was organized by the Unity Group of Companies, went viral, the ‘Afunu Ba’ hitmaker has finally responded that she is not bothered or discouraged by what is happening.



A number of gospel artistes and some entertainment pundits such as Brother Sammy, Gifty Osei, OB Nartey, Kwesi Ernest, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Prophet Kumchaha, Counselor Lutterodt and others joined the trend to descend heavily on Cecilia Marfo on what they described as her inappropriate manner of humiliating Joyce Blessing live on stage all ‘under the guise of the Holy Spirit’ and prophetic utterances.



In an exclusive interview, on Accra Fm Ayekoo Ayekoo with Nana Romeo, she was asked if she feels discouraged from doing ministry, monitoring the aftermath of her actions.



She responded, “do you see me discouraged (smiles), I am never discouraged. When I go out for evangelism, it baffles me how people happily accept my message and come closer to me”.



“One man came out from his car during one of my Evangelism in Accra TUC, and he hugged me. Full of tears, he surrendered his life to Christ and made a vow not to smoke again,” she shared a testimony.







She further stated that no one should be ashamed to go back to Christ despite the individual’s sin or evil deeds.



In answering all questions on the live show, Cecilia Marfo looked all calm and peaceful with no form of anger.



She concluded by saying, “In everything, still give thanks to God. God loves us and he never repays evil deeds. His punishments keep us back on track. God can test us in so many ways”.



She showered praises to all Ghanaian men for their support to her ministry.



