I'm not bothered about Ghanaians not playing my music - Ebo Taylor

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ebo Taylor, an 85-year-old Ghanaian guitarist has stated that he is not bothered about Ghanaians not playing his song because he feels others enjoy his music behind the scenes. He said this during an interview on the breakfast show on GTV on October 30, 2021.



Ebo Taylor who is a Ghanaian guitarist, composer, bandleader, record producer and arranger focusing on highlife and afrobeat has opened up about his personal life saying that he never intended to be a musician but rather circumstances that surrounded him pushed him to be a musician.



He added that his elder brother took him out to play a guitar in public and that’s where his fame began. Again, he stated that he became popular when he left form five and was waiting to be in sixth form, while waiting, he joined a band that was not so popular as a guitarist.



He described his music as African Music and explained that he admires Miles Dewey Davis III; he was an American trumpeter, bandleader, and composer. He is among the most influential and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz and 20th-Century music because he always portrayed African culture as a musician. He stated that if he had met Miles Davis, “I would have told him you’re my brother”.



Ebo Taylor said he wanted to be remembered like Miles Davis and would like to work with some Ghanaia Musicians in the likes of Kofi Kinaata and Okyeame Kwame.