I’m not a fool to deliver a prophesy that would land me in jail – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, alias ‘Kumchacha’, has announced his readiness to desist from prophesies that would make him fall foul of the law.



According to him, scenes from Nsawam Prison, during his evangelical visits, are deterrent enough to make him denounce prophetic messages that would make him an inmate.



The man of God disclosed on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning show that he loves to enjoy his freedom; eat good food, breath in fresh air and move freely without restriction; all of which cannot be enjoyed when one is in jail.



Speaking in the Twi parlance he said that once there is a law in Ghana which frowns upon causing fear and alarm in the public domain, I am not a fool to contravene that law while making a prophesy.



He explained that there are prophesies that have the potential to alarm the person(s) that the message is directed at however, to avoid a brush with the law he would not pronounce them.



He further counselled his colleagues in the prophetic ministry to be circumspect not to fall foul of any regulations.



Prophet Kumchacha, who was at the court premises to support Jesus Ahuofe during the latter’s trial, recounted that being hauled before the court is frightening.



He narrated that people panick upon being called to mount the witness box to the extent that ‘their walkings even change’ , an experience he is unwilling to go through.



The food served prisoners is not nutritious and you find several inmates ‘packed into tiny spaces not larger than your studio’, he told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



The prophet, who was one of three panelists deliberating on issues of spirituality, prophesies and their limitations with regards to law, supported the IGP’s fight to weed out fake prophets causing harm to social peace.



He defended that contrary to public perceptions that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is out to witch hunt the clergy, the IGP is only doing his work.



He however stated that Dr Dampare doesn’t have the power to outrightly ban prophets from prophesying but can within the law arrest and prosecute people making unsubstantiated prophesies.