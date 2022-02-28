I’m more relevant than ‘some one-hit makers’ despite my long absence – Kofi Nti

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian highlife musician Kofi Nti has said he remains more relevant in the music industry today than some artistes in the country despite his long absence in releasing a new song.



He dared some musicians who believe they are better than him to stop doing music for two years and see if they will be called for shows by event organisers.



Kofi Nti noted that despite his long hiatus in releasing a new hit song, he continues to enjoy invitations to perform on big platforms across the country.



This he said shows how good and relevant he still is as a musician.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 24 February 2022, the Rakia hit maker said “It’s been 15 to 17 years since my first hit but I continue to still perform regularly at events and if today you have a song which expires after five or six months and people don’t even listen to it again and you tell me I am no more relevant, just check yourself.”



He told Romeo, “Tell some artistes to stop releasing new songs for two years and let’s see if any event organiser will invite them for shows. That is where we would know who is relevant.”



He said like the legendary Amakye Dede and Daddy Lumba, they do not need to release new songs but are always top on the bill at big events.



Kofi Nti after so many years has released a new track titled “Sika Fata wo” ft Kayblez.