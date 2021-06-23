I'm more popular than Samini and Shatta Wale – Kay Smooth claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Ghanaian singer Kay Smooth has said he is more popular than dancehall acts Shatta Wale and Samini.



In an interview on Angel FM, Kay Smooth explained why he felt he was popular than both singers.



He claimed both singers approached him for favors and it is one of the reasons for his assertion.



“We all know Shatta is very popular and Samini is also very popular... Shatta Wale came to see me, so if I wasn’t that popular at the time, or nobody knew me, he wouldn’t have come to look for me,” he said.



“I introduced him (Shatta Wale) to the late Terry Bonchaka.”



On Samini, he revealed the singer asked to be featured on his song.



“Around 1996, I recorded 'Azaa Girl' featuring Terry Bonchaka at Nana King’s Ashanti International, and Samini approached me to put him on my record,” he added.



Based on the aforementioned, Kay Smooth believes he is more popular than both artists and has, in fact, been popular all his life.



Check out his interview on Angel FM below.



