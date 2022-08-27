I'm married spiritually to the king of Nigeria's sea - Goddess of water

Tabloid News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 26-year-old Ghanaian woman who was based in Nigeria has disclosed she is the goddess of the sea in Nigeria.



The young lady, who prefers to be identified as Goddess of Water, claims she turns into all forms of animals from the sea at night when she is alone in her room.



In detailing how she became a 'marine spirit' in an interview with Arnold Mensah Elavanyoh, monitored by GhanaWeb, the light-skinned woman claimed she was initiated into the marine world by her Nigerian spiritual husband.



"When I was seven years old, according to my parents, I went missing for about three days. They searched for me everywhere but found me around a water (name undisclosed). When they brought me back, I started behaving strangely. I started giving people directions about their lives...I never knew I was the goddess of the water, but it got to the point where when I sleep, I see myself going out. I saw myself in the water, dancing in the water, and from there, I got initiated and married in the water," she told the host.



According to her, she is forbidden to have any relationship with a human because such person would die.



"My husband is a spirit being and the king of the water. He saw me spiritually, liked me and got married to me in the water. We have been married for 26 years spiritually. I am not allowed to have any relationship physically with another man because he is jealous husband. That man will die if I do that," she claimed.



Wearing a long white dress, holding a white dove and a white sculpted horn, she added that she has three children in the Nigerian sea with her spiritual husband.



"I have 3 kids with my husband in the sea. They are in spiritual form. They come to me but humans can't see them. I'm a Ghanaian based in Nigeria. I met my spiritual husband in Nigeria; he's a Nigerian...I'm a marine spirit."



She finally reiterated that it is a blessing for her family to have their daughter initiated into the marine world.