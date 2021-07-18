I’m like a dead goat now, nothing can break me – Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rufftown signee, Wendy Shay says she has reached a point in life where her strength puts her above all attempts to break her.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show, Wendy who was part of panelists discussing the effects of amorous relationships between artiste managers and their signees said she has gone through too much at the hands of critics and the general public, to be any bothered.



Queen Shay as she often likes to be called, says she has groomed herself over time to deal with the pressure that comes into being in the limelight such that, she is the least affected when she is hit hard at any point.



“What have people not said about me? At this point, I’ve told myself I’ll behave like the ‘dead goat’, I couldn’t be bothered about harsh criticisms anymore,” she said.



Wendy Shay also earlier noted how she overcame her fear of losing her privacy to public criticism and scrutiny during her early days when she had to make the decision to become a musician.



According to her, she knew what she was worth because of her talent but the fear of losing her privacy because of the work made her worried. She was however able to overcome this fear and has sailed through over the years.



Meanwhile, Wendy was all covered up in a beautiful denim attire for the show, following her decision to refrain from showing too much. She was on the show with MzVee, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Queen Eshun



