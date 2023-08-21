I’m leaving my share of royalties with Highly Spiritual Music - Mr Drew

Entertainment of Monday, 21 August 2023

Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats musician, Mr. Drew, has revealed that he would be leaving his share of royalties earned on his music with his former record label; Highly Spiritual as a show of gratitude.



He revealed this on Showbiz 360 with Giovanni Caleb on August 18, 2023, where he expressed his profound gratitude to his former label, Highly Spiritual, and manager; Kaywa.



"I want to use this platform to thank highly spiritual music, especially Papa Kaywa for working with me for 5 years. It's not been easy and I want to say thank you to him. I am even leaving my share of royalties with them. I feel like that should be part of my way of being grateful and saying thank you to highly spiritual. I leave everything to him," he said.



Mr drew left his highly spiritual after his 5-year contract had expired but controversy came soon after when the singer revealed that he would have rejected the contract if he had a proper legal understanding of the contract.



His statement resulted in a backlash from industry players who accused him of being ungrateful and disrespectful to the label. Mr. Drew later stated that there is no bad blood between him and his former label and that they’re still on good terms.





????WATCH????????????: Ghanaian singer, Mr. Drew says he is leaving his share of royalties with his former label, Highly Spiritual.



According to him, that’s his gratitude to his former label. @mrdrewofficial



— AbeleBlogs???????????????? (@Bra_Abele) August 19, 2023

