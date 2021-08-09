'I’m just speechless' – Comedian Waris says after Ayisha Modi gifts him a half plot of land

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian comedian, Abdul Waris Umaru has expressed his excitement over Ayisha Modi’s kind gesture.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Comedian Waris revealed Ayisha gave him a half plot of land.



He stated that he is speechless and he doesn’t know how to react to the gesture.



After praying to God to bless Ayisha Modi, he called on his fans to thank her for him.



Waris wrote: “I’m just speechless, I don’t know how to start this.. I don’t know ooo Ayisha Modi Just popped up from nowhere, gave me HALF PLOT OF LAND … please I’m too excited I don’t know what to type, God bless you o, guys thank her for me na I'm short of words.”



