'I’m in such a great place' - Davido's first baby mama opens up on mental, financial stability

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, has opened up on issues pertaining to her mental well-being.



The mother of one, said on Twitter, that her relationship with God is better than it has ever been and that she is in a good mental place.



Sophia, who is also gushing about her beauty and her ability to attain her weight goal said she can't help but look in mirrors everytime she passes by one.



She added that her financial security has also kept her in awe of how God never breaks His promises.



“I’m in such a great place mentally, my relationship with god is better than it’s ever been. I’m currently at my weight goal & literally can’t stop staring at myself when I walk past any mirror, so financially stable it keeps me in awe of how God truly never goes back on his word.



I’m so spoiled sometimes I forget to take a sec to just quickly say thank you, heavenly father. You talk am & you dey do am steady! So here I am with a heart filled with gratitude basking in God’s unquestionable Grace to say. Thank you Way maker Miracle Worker Promise Keeper”.



Many people expressed their excitement in Sophia finally finding peace and believing in herself.



See comments here



temmyjojo2: "God Is so faithful He will never leave you or forsake you love you always"



bha_nanny: "I’m very happy for you ????, you deserve all the happiness in the world"



AkranClaud99314: "You really won't know how these strong/pleasant words would put smiles on thousands of people who are also "work in progress" in God's hands .He said in His word" He will meet all out needs". Keep basking in His glory my sister"



TClarvena: "Definitely God’s own"



Afadua1: "I love to heart this beautiful. God got you"



Vivian30907671: "I love you so much baby"



__lawunmi: "God gat you always"



Check her tweet below





