I’m honored to have known Ebony - Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian rapper and pioneer of the Hip-Life genre, Reggie Rockstone has expressed how proud he was to have known and had a personal relationship with late dancehall songstress Ebony Reign.



He mentioned that, the late Ebony was more like family to him and one he really cherished.



Reggie Rockstone described Ebony as an amazing human being and one he can never forget about.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, pioneer of the Hip-Life genre stated, “She called me papa because she said I reminded her of her father and I understood her when I finally got the chance to meet him and I’m honored to have known her”.



Reggie explained that, Ebony’s death affected her more than he thought it will so, “I kind of isolated myself, traveled with my wife, said a prayer for her and left it in Jah’s hands. But without doubt she was a special human being” he said.



He revealed that, he still has all their texts together on his phone and has not deleted any of their conversations from his phone.



“What I do is, every now and then, I read and say a prayer for her and just remember the sweet and lovely human being she was. I’m not saying this because I knew her on that level but I’m saying this because it’s true, she’s just one of the very special people I’ve known” he mentioned.



He furthered that, because of her uniqueness, everyone who met her through him still remembers her.



“I miss her and God knows I miss her. She’s a great human being and I can’t even describe the kind of pain her father feels” he emphasized.