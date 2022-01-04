I’m happy if they tax my momo for national development - Cwesi Oteng on E-Levy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cwesi Oteng shows support for E-Levy



Cwesi Oteng believes in Akuffo Addo’s policies



Cwesi Oteng voted for his personal beliefs



Gospel artist, Cwesi Oteng, has expressed his support for the E-Levy in an interview with Zionfelix.



In the interview, he claimed that he feels happy whenever he is taxed by his service provider.



The gospel artiste said the country is so divided so much that one finds it difficult to express their opinions about anything because if they do, they are tagged members of political parties.



He explained that this, however, has got nothing to do with him fighting for what he believes in.



“Whenever I am taxed by MOMO, I feel happy because I feel like I’m contributing something. If money doesn’t leave you, how does the money come to you?



“I feel like I’m contributing something to the country and this has nothing to do with politics but our country is so divided that when you express any opinion, that is pro-government. They will say it’s because you are NPP or something,” he said.



However, he went on to affirm that he believes in the NPP policies and that he is a strong supporter of the National Cathedral and the free SHS.



“Me, I am a Ghanaian citizen and I believe in Akufo-Addo’s policy of free SHS in 2020. I believe in the National Cathedral that’s what I voted for, not as an NPP but as personal beliefs in the policy,” he added.



