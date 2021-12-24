'I’m happily married to another man' – Funny Face’s baby mama

Entertainment of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa, has shocked Ghanaians with her latest revelation concerning her new surprising marriage.



The ex-wife of the comedian has publicly revealed for the first time that she is now happily married to a new husband in a fresh video circulating on the local digital space.



Vanessa made this disclosure during a get-together with some friends at her new pub.



According to Vanessa, the revelation that she has married a new man is an answer to a social media critic who slammed her for trying to court the attention of men on Instagram with her current seductive posts.



Looking at her face from the video, one can tell that Vanessa loves her new husband and marriage.



Talking about why she was not wearing her wedding ring at the time of the recording of the video, Vanessa claimed that she has taken it off because she was busy in the kitchen.



Check out the video below to know more:







