I’m filthy rich – Nhyiraba Kwadwo brags on live radio

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fashion designer, Hiplife musician cum businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo has confirmed he is indeed rich as speculated by many.



According to him, the source of his wealth is a result of his nine years hustling on the streets of Accra and also the blessings from God who saw his suffering.



Speaking to Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM, Nhyiraba Kojo revealed that the street thought him how to manage and make money out of the limited available resources.



“If nobody tells me I’m rich, I can say confidently that I’m rich. God has blessed me”, he revealed on live radio.



“I’m rich as a result of the nine years of hustling training I went through in Accra. Today if you give me Gh1, I will multiply it into Ghc10”, he added.



He further revealed that, as a young boy with no help, he used the little savings from the streets of Accra to help himself learn tailoring in Takoradi.



“After learning, I came back to Accra and worked as a tailor and recorded myself with the money I got from sewing”. Nhyiraba Kojo stated.



