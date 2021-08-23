I’m extremely sorry – Amerado apologises to Patapaa

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Amerado has apologised for insulting Patapaa



• He said ‘punching’ Patapaa in his diss song to Obibini was not intentional



• Amerado in an attempt to diss Obibini likened his career to Patapaa’s songs



Amerado has apologized to Patapaa for dragging him into his rap feud with Obibini.



It can be recalled that Patapaa got entangled in the feud when Amerado in his quest to diss Obibini indirectly fired some missiles at Patapaa.



“You’re full of hype, you’ll fade easily like Patapaa’s songs,” Amerado earlier stated in his diss song titled ‘The Throne’.



Patapaa at that time also felt disrespected by the comments and as such took to social media to hit back at Amerado.



“Somebody tell Amerado Burner to stay in his lane and focus on climbing his ladder cos it will take him more than a decade to get a hit song like my #OneCorner… That was a weak punch and not a diss… You suffer saa get some small hype aaa you dey come fool… Ghana we dey,” He responded to Amerado.



But touching on the issue, Amerado said it was not his intention to disrespect the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker.



Amerado said whatever jabs that were thrown at Patapaa at that time happened in the heat of the moment adding that he didn’t take time to analyze his lyrics before releasing them.



“Big shouts to Patapaa, I don’t have any bitter blood towards him. If I said something he didn’t like, I’m very sorry. It’s merely lyricism and there was no pun intended. I will never wake up one day and decide to disrespect my big brother and maybe at that time I got into my feelings and got out of control. Because it was a beef I didn’t get enough time to check my lyrics,” he stated in an interview with Peace FM’s Halifax.



