I’m expecting another set of twins but not with Vanessa – Funny Face reveals

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Funny face is expecting another set of twins (boys) from a different woman



• According to him, the fact that he is having another set of twins with this new lady doesn’t mean he wouldn’t go ahead to marry Vanessa



• Funny Face currently has three kids with Vanessa, inclusive of a pair of twins (girls)





Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face, has disclosed that he is going to father another set of twins but this time around not from his baby mama, Vanessa.



In an interview with Hitz FM's Andy Dosty monitored by GhanaWeb, the comedian said during his time of depression and loneliness, he had one lady who took care of him and eventually their relationship resulted in a pregnancy.



“I’m expecting another twins, two boys but not with Vanessa… when the thing was going through one girl who felt like she wanted to be there for me and everything. We were there for each other and it happened and now two boys are coming.”



It can be recalled that Funny Face after his recovery from depression and discharge from the Accra Psychiatric hospital publicly announced his plans to marry his baby mama, Vanessa.



Vanessa currently has three kids with Funny Face, inclusive of a pair of twins (Ella and Bella).



But when asked what will be Vanessa’s fate after getting another woman pregnant, Funny face said:



“The twins coming through won’t change anything. I have decided that I won’t love deeply again. Form today I am just going to give women twins, he joked about it.”