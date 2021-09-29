I’m eternally grateful to Nana Ampadu for believing in my vison - Akufo-Addo mourns

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he will remain eternally grateful to late highlife legend Nana Ampadu for believing in his vision and assisting him on the campaign trail ahead of the 2016 elections.



The president said this to mourn the late musician who passed away on Tuesday, 28 September 2021, at the Legon Hospital in Accra where he was receiving treatment for an illness.



He was 76.



In a Facebook post, Mr Akufo-Addo added that Nana Ampadu will be sorely missed.



The post read: “I have learnt, with great sadness, of the death of one of Ghana’s musical icons, the legendary high-life artiste, Nana Ampadu. The outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians.



Nana Kwame Ampadu has numerous popular highlife tracks to his credit.



Ampadu's "African Brothers Band" was formed in 1963.



He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie (or "Some Are Well Seated"), a song that was seen as potentially critical of the then-governing National Liberation Council and disappeared from the airwaves, only returning after the end of military rule.



In 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana to be crowned the Odwontofoohene, or "Singer-in-Chief.



Some of his popular tunes include Obra (which became the theme song for one of the Akan Drama shows aired on GTV on Sundays), Getty, Oman Bo Adwo, Ebi Te Yie, Kofi Nkrabea, Yaw Berko and Obi Benya Wo.



“Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful.



“His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed.



“My deep condolences to his widow, children and family.



“Rest in perfect peace, Nana, and may the Almighty keep you in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen.



“Nana Ampadu, da yie, Nyame nfa wo kra nsie.”



