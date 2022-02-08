I’m dying to ask Ebony’s driver some questions – Father

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Late Ebony’s father still skeptical about daughter’s death



Father of late Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, has asked for an opportunity to have a tête-à-tête with his late daughter’s driver but in a law court.



Mr. Opoku Kwarteng is still unhappy about the fact that the driver who is the only survivor from the accident which resulted in the death of his daughter four years ago, is currently walking about freely.



The driver of the Jeep vehicle that was carrying Ebony, Pinehad Oko Chartey, in which two others: Franky Kuri, the musician's friend, and a military man, Francis Atsu Vondee, also died while on their way back to Accra from Sunyani, has still not been prosecuted for unknown reasons.



Being the only surviving occupant of the jeep, the driver has only gone through series of investigations but is yet to face the law for his actions which claimed three lives.



Earlier, Ebony’s father had made several requests to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to allow him meet with the driver but his request has been turned down severally.



But in a new development, Mr. Kwarteng insists that he will stop at nothing until he gets an opportunity to interact with the driver.



In an interview with Kofi TV, the late Ebony’s father stated that he has a lot of questions begging for answers, adding that it is his utmost wish for the driver to be arraigned before court so either he or his lawyer can interrogate him.



“I wish the driver will be held before the court so I can ask him some questions. I just want that to happen. So either a lawyer or maybe I can ask him some questions. He signed a contract to take my daughter somewhere. Once he offered to drive her, it became a contract. He failed to bring her back alive so he need to answer to some questions. I will make sure that happens,” he said.



