I'm doing good music; I don't have peers in Ghana - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian reggae musician Blakk Rasta has no doubt that he produces the best songs in the country.



According to him, no one can think like him when it comes to creating melodies, but despite his hard work and dedication to making good tunes, he isn't appreciated.



He has made the decision to release over 60 recorded songs for decerning listeners, people who truly appreciate his work.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Ismail Akwei on The Lowdown, he said: "I listen to myself sometimes and say that Ghana is very unfair. In fact, the kind of music I record, I don't have peers. The melodies I record, but I still have some Ghanaians shout that I don't know music, I know nothing, it is just noise that I make. When I hear this I say, Father, forgive them for they know not.



"When I die, they will come to say that this man was hot...you are an idiot. Idiots will not dig and find the real stuff, they are listening to noise that is inundating the airwaves. They are not ready for research The average Ghanaian is not a research animal, no. He consumes what is given to him, he doesn't pick and choose, no."



The 'Barack Obama' singer is out with a new song titled 'Daaro Daaro' which was released on the occasion of his 48th birthday this year.



"Right now, I have recorded like 60 songs, three albums and I want to release them...you keep them and sleep on them. Now I release them. My brother, I am doing really good music," he said.



Watch The Lowdown in the video below:









OPD/BOG