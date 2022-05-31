I’m disappointed in the delegates for re-electing Chairman Wontumi - Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: ghpage.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region for re-electing Chairman Wontumi.



In a video, the controversial media personality expressed her disappointment in the delegates and added that the NPP is likely to lose the 2024 general elections.



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the Ashanti region needs an intelligent chairman who can speak impeccable English.



“I am campaigning for a chairman who can speak good English. NPP is not a comedy center and I am so disappointed in the delegates. If you are breaking the 8, is this how it is done. They won’t even break the 7, Ashanti Region needs a chairman with mind and intelligence”, Afia Schwarzenegger noted.



The NPP held its regional delegates conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium over the weekend.



After the elections, Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi garnered 464 votes while Afia Schwar’s candidate, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) got 306 votes.



Afia Schwarzenegger’s video has gained reactions from some fans who described her as ungrateful.



Read some comments below;



mak_kete wrote; “Ungrateful being. Shame on you. Because he chose Delay over you so you are bitter”.



owusu_vasty added; “She is talking out of jealousy because Wontumi gave Delay the job”.



akosuamaame2 stated; “The most ungrateful human being on this earth”.



josh_mensah commented; “Aah Afia your level of ungratefulness is too much, remember what wontumi did for you when you were doing your father’s funeral”.



_bheks also wrote; “When he was giving you the money you forgot he doesn’t know how to speak English right? Ungrateful soul”.



officialafiansempii had this to say; “She is very very ungrateful and shameless as well”.