I’m dating Yvonne Okoro in my head – Kalybos

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Comedian Richard Kweku Asante, popularly called Kalybos, says he would be happy to share a kiss with Ghanaian-Nigerian actress, Yvonne Okoro.



According to him, should he get the opportunity to be in a romantic role with his celebrity crush, he would act for free and perhaps gift the producer a gift.



The comedian went ahead to say that he is dating Yvonne Okoro in his head.



Speaking with Okyeame Quophi on Angeldrive, Kalybos also revealed that he would like to walk down the aisle with singer Gyakie.



Responding to a question about which celebrity he wishes to marry, he said that “Given the chance, I would like to marry 16 celebrities… [but]If I get I would love to marry Gyakie”



When asked if he was referring to Jackie Appiah, he corrected that “no [not Jackie Appiah], Gyakie, the musician”



The comic actor also revealed that he coined the stage name ‘Kalybos’ from his name (Kweku and Asante) and added the first letters of his two sisters names.