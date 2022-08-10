I’m convinced that rapture is here - Celestine Donkor reacts to Reverend Nyarko’s death

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has expressed shock about the death of veteran gospel artiste, Reverend Prince Nyarko, famed for the twi song ‘W’adamfo Pa’.



In a post shared on Facebook by the songstress, she claimed the end of the world was near and couldn't believe it when she heard the veteran artiste was dead.



“I deleted the post earlier coz I was hoping it was not true. This is just too hard to take in... I am totally convinced that rapture is here among us....coz some deaths are like rapture.



“You fought a good fight, soldier of the Lord. You won many souls. REST IN GLORY@revprincenyarko of #henanewadamfopa fame! #raptureishere,” she wrote on her page.



Celestine's post follows news that the famed singer passed away while showing no signs of ailment.



However, in a recent interview with GhanaWeb, the Reverend’s daughter, who identified as Nana Ama, stated that her father woke up in the morning to have his quiet time and also spoke to someone on the phone.



