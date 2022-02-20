‘I’m confused’ – Okyeame Quophi reacts as Lutterodt denies confessed infidelity

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Angel FM host, Okyeame Quophi, has responded to Counsellor George Lutterodt’s claims that he never confessed to cheating on his wife.



After making bold public statements about how he bore a child outside marriage and hid it from his wife for a period of five years, Counsellor Lutterodt has denied ever making any of such claims.



Although there is viral video evidence of Lutterodt’s claims, he insists, that he made no such comments.



"I told Arnold (one of the guests in the studio) today that there is a full Facebook link and that I was giving an example of someone like me having a child out of wedlock, but that is not where they cut it from. We were discussing somebody telling the husband that a child that we have should be sent to a Children’s home so that he can marry. And I was clarifying that if it were to be someone like myself, even if I give birth out of wedlock, the child should be five years before my wife is informed and I can’t tell her until tradition will tell her,” he stated in a phone-in session during UTV’s United Showbiz.



But Okyeame Quophi whose platform on which Counsellor Lutterodt earlier ‘shot himself in the foot’ appears astounded.



Speaking on the United Showbiz, he wondered why Lutterodt will dare deny the claims when there is video evidence making rounds on the internet.



“I listened to counsellor Lutterodt right now and I’m confused. Seriously I’m confused. I don’t know what he is driving at. I don’t know why he has changed his statements. There is a recording to what he said. If you paid a close attention to the video which circulated on the internet, I was surprised. I was surprised that he was making such statements on live radio and the boldness with which he said it. This is because he is a reverend minister and a counsellor.



"I even asked whether the statement he was making was just an example or it was his own life experience. He admitted that it was his own life experience. When he is telling people to go and watch the full video, I don’t understand. He willingly gave himself out. He wasn’t forced. He said he was a lion and that I am the one who is scared of my wife,” Okyeame said.



Touching on claims that what ensued between him and Lutterodt during their earlier interview was a mere publicity stunt, the Angel FM host said;



“If I want to trend, there are lots of things I’d stay to trend. Trending doesn’t put food on the table. I wouldn’t dare do that.”



