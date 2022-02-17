I’m competent – Socrate Safo on appointment as Classification Committee chair

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Chairman of the Clarification Committee, Socrate Safo, has revealed that he lobbied for the clarification committee chairmanship with pure and genuine intentions for the Ghana film industry.



The Film Classification Committee is a workable body formed by the National Film Authority and mandated by the Development and Classification of Film Act 935. Its core obligation is to preview and classify any audio-visual content intended for public exhibition in Ghana.



In an exclusive interview to sensitise the public on the classification of audio-visual content, Mr Safo told Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show, that his quest for growth in the movie industry pushed him to request for the job.



“I will tell you that this is a job I took, I requested for it, and I know why I requested for it. Because I know I can do it. It’s like saying I’m competent in a field, give it to me I will do it.”



He continued, “If you ask my former head of the classification committee, Kwamena and Ken Addy, they can testify, and I won’t shy away from it. I’ve worried the previous committee more than anyone, so I think it’s karma. At every point, I had an issue with them”.