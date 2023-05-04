'I’m comfortable with a cheating partner, so long as he still loves me' - BB Naija star reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, aka Doyin, said she does not mind having a cheating partner as long as he still loves her.



She made this known during an episode of her podcast, ‘Doyin’s Corner’ which featured colleagues, Beauty and Modella.



According to her, she does not define loyalty as the act of being faithful because she believes that if a partner cheats, it doesn’t mean they do not love their partner.



She said: “My partner can love me but still cheat on me. But I don’t think that because he has cheated, he doesn’t love me. For me, my definition of loyalty is not, don’t cheat me.



“I’m just trying to be realistic in my relationship. For me, I will say I want a partner that he will tell me, babe, I’m traveling for six months, I can not promise you that I will be loyal for six months.”



Doyin added that she doesn’t go through her boyfriend’s phone, saying she doesn’t bother herself about monitoring her partner anymore because she has been through a lot.