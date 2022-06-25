I’m celebrating 20 years with ‘Way3 Me Yie’ – Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel artiste Piesie Esther has said she’s celebrating 20 years of being in the industry with her new song ‘Way3 Me Yie’.



The gospel artiste was speaking on Accra FM’s mid-morning show ‘Ayeeko Ayeeko’, Thursday, 23 May 2022.



According to the artiste, the song summarises her 20-year story in the industry.



She told show host Nana Romeo that: “I am celebrating my 20 years [in Gospel music]. Yes. This is my 20th year singing and I have summarised all that I’ve been through all these 20 years and the point is despite all I’ve been through, the Lord has been very good to me. I am celebrating my 20 years.”



She also noted: “I am saying this to the Lord’s glory that at dawn earlier today, the music video for the song was trending at number two on YouTube and I will knock the artiste who is at number one off that spot by all means.”



Explaining the purpose of her new music offering, the singer said: “By this song, I want to remind people that life was once hard and if by grace you’re blessed and established, be a blessing to those you live with; those around you. I am saying this because in times past, you were in the position of the one who is with you.



“So if today, God has prospered you, help someone to prosper too someon. It is also to remind people who have unfortunately forgotten where they were once upon a time when because of the difficulties of life you were even suicidal. If you’ve forgotten, and because of some books you read you are even entertaining thoughts that God is not real, this song is to remind you, you are who you are because of God.”



The singer has 5 albums.