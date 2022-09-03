I’m bigger than Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy’, they’ve no hit songs at the moment - DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Afrobeat sensation, DJ Azonto, claims to be bigger than Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.



The musician and veteran DJ stated that he is currently bigger than most of Ghana’s top musicians.



He made the remarks during an interview with Sokoohemaa Kuka on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s mid-morning show.



He was asked if he was willing to accept any guest appearances from other musicians.



DJ Azonto stated that at this point in his career, he does not require any collaboration.



But not before charging $200,000 to appear on any track with Sarkodie.



The “Fa Ne Fom” singer stated that he does not want any stress from anyone and would prefer to work alone.



However, he stated that he would charge $200,000 before appearing on any song.



He has added a new track called ‘Add Wele’ to his hit song.



“I will only work with people who have money. I will charge Sarkodie $200,000 if he wants to feature me on a tack. I don’t require anyone. I don’t really require anyone’s assistance. I refuse to share my royalties with anyone “He continued.



He added that the top artistes such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and the other op musicians don’t have any hot at tye moment and so “I strongly believe I am the top musician in Ghana today”.