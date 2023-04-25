I’m beyond competition - KOD reacts to Osebo’s fashion duel with him

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster and fashionista, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), has responded to a fashion challenge posed by Osebo The Zaraman, a fellow Ghanaian fashion influencer and entrepreneur.



In a 3news.com report, KOD in response to a Facebook comment inviting him to a fashion challenge with Osebo, said such a competition was impossible as he was already ahead of the game.



He went on to state that he was beyond competition and that Lee (his personal stylist) was the real challenge.



“Osebo says he can challenge you for the fashion challenge, accept the challenge and let’s see something,” the user posted, and KOD, who shared a photo of himself dressed in a stylish outfit, responded in the comments section, saying “but Lee is the challenge. How does he compete with anyone? I’m beyond competition”



Osebo, known for his esoteric fashion sense, had alleged in a previous interview with Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, that he was once KOD's stylist and would easily defeat him in a fashion competition.



Osebo has been asked by fans to engage in fashion battles with other individuals, including KOD and Nana Kweku Bediako (Cheddar), but has refused, except for a recent fashion beef with the controversial religious leader, Ajagurajah.



According to Osebo, he was not afraid of matching any stylish man in Ghana, except for KKD and Cheddar, whom he considered being on a different level.



ADA/BB