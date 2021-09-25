I'm better than Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, KiDi, Kuami Eugene - Hip Hop artiste

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Budding Ghanaian Hip-Hop artiste, Jo-Quaye has reiterated emphatically that he is the best artiste ever to be produced in Ghana.



Known in real life as Jonathan Addoquaye Akwei Jr., Jo-Quaye was expressing his view in an interview on Fresh Radio - a Germany-based Ghanaian radio station in line with whom he believes is the best musician in Ghana currently.



According to him, though Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, and others are doing well, his style and current songs make him the best musician ever.



"This is not an issue at all...I am better than all the artistes in Ghana... I'm better than Kuami Eugene, I am better than KiDi, I am better than Sarkodie...Sarkodie will say he is also better ... I believe in myself; I am better than Sarkodie...I have a unique style...I do good music," He told the host P Fresh.



Jo-Quaye emphasised that he doesn't see any competition in the music industry.



He stated that whoever the masses try to hail as the best, he endeavours to also work extra hard in order to surpass the level of that artist.