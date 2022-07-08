I'm an important musician in Ghana - Malcolm Nuna

Music of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: Gerald Odum-Mensah

Malcom Nuna, Alkians Entertainment artist, has touched on his significance in Ghana's music industry.



According to the talented star on 'Experience With Odum', being featured by popular artists such as Fameye, Kwami Eugene, and Kofi Mole makes him feel important in the music industry.



When asked how he feels about being noticed, he said; "It makes me very happy. I feel important, I don't know if you understand because for someone to hop on your song... there are a lot of artistes out there that if you send them your song, if they don't feel that you are good enough, they won't put their voice on it."



He went on to also say:



"It makes me feel like I'm actually doing something good enough for all these artists to want to have a song with me".



Watch the full interview below.



