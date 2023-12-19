I’m an A-List actress and I never allowed anyone to sleep with me for a role – Victoria Lebene

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene says that although she has not shot up to 30 movies, she sees herself as one of the top actresses in Ghana.



The actress and entrepreneur noted that it has not been easy for her, but she has managed to establish herself as a well-known actress in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she indicated that the majority of her works have been with the top A-list performers in the country, so she can confidently state that she is a top actress.



Victoria Lebene noted that she had had her fair share of rejections when she started.



According to her, she had attended several auditions and had been rejected several times.



But she put in more effort and hard work, and the rest has been history.



She also revealed that she has had her fair share of directors who wanted to take advantage of her.



Although she refused to mention names, she said some moviemakers try to exploit actresses to give them good roles.



She further disclosed that there was a time she attended an audition where she was asked to strip naked, but she refused and walked away.



She advised upcoming actresses not to allow anyone to exploit them to make them popular or famous.