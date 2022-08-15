I'm also a big artiste, whether you like it or not - Wiyaala

Entertainment of Monday, 15 August 2022

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, Wiyaala, has made it clear that she can not be taken for a ride, especially when she knows her worth in the music industry.



In a now-deleted video on Facebook, the singer lamented the disrespect she was subjected to at the SummerStage Festival in New York on August 13.



She claimed the organizers gave more reverence to her Ghanaian brother, Shatta Wale, by presenting his award on stage but doing her presenting backstage.



This, resulted in her decision to reject the award from the President of The Bronx Borough, Vanessa L. Gibson.



Wiyaala mentioned that Shatta, the man she gladly introduced on stage after her performance, is one of the amazing singers from Ghana, but that did not warrant being treated second to him.



"You didn't want to give me my award as the first performer because you think when Shatta comes to take his the second time, it won't make him look good because I should be the smaller artiste, I understand.



"I have refused the citation, you can have it. I will not be disrespected like that. No, I will not. My band and I rehearsed. We did so many rehearsals, only for you guys to do this and after that, you tell me to take the award behind the stage. I am also a big artiste whether you like it or not. Shatta is an amazing and fantastic artiste. I even promoted him on the stage before I left," she stated.



