I'm adding value to people's lives through photography - Lawrence Beniana Mensah

Entertainment of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Photography is an essential part of the art as moments are captured for documentation – for “in order to experience the passage of time, we must freeze it in place”.



The photography industry, which has been in existence for a long time, has witnessed an elevation with the introduction of quality equipment making people fall in love with that aspect of the art.



Although not much is being said about photographers during discourse on radio and television shows, some of them remain focused on their craft and aspire to excel.



Lawrence Beniana Mensah is a Ghanaian-born photographer, laying his mark on the world.



Born on May 19 in Accra to Ghanaian parents, he started his basic education at St. Peters Mission Schools and continued to Labone Senior High School offering Visual Arts.



He later proceeded to IPMC College of Technology where he specialized in Graphic and Web Design. He also got enrolled in the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Training School to learn television and film production in 2021.



Lawrence wasn’t initially interested in venturing into photography even though his elder brother was a photographer. His lack of interest did not stop his elder brother from telling all the nice things about photography and always wanted Lawrence around him during shoots in church.



“I only took up photography because I was asked to take up the photography mantle when my brother was out of the picture,” he said. “After deciding to take up the challenge, I realised how interesting and fun photography is and haven’t looked back since.”



Lawrence decided to master in fashion, beauty and editorial photography and currently one of the most sought after celebrity photographers.



Lawrence’s main aim for getting fully into photography is to add value to people’s lives by capturing special events, people and places in an artistic and creative way. He also loves to help people grow and learn.



Lawrence believes photography needs to gain the necessary attention and respect when in Ghana and Africa as a whole.



He currently has a clientele that includes TV host and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), celebrity designer and stylist KulaPerry (Fear No Man), television personality Anita Akuffo (Date Rush, TV3), and many others.



