I'm a versatile artiste – DJ Coz on why he does different genres of music

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Multi-talented singer DJ Coz has assured his fans that churning out different genres of music is not derailing.



In his opinion, it gives them the chance to have a fresh feel of his work so that they do not get bored.



DJ Coz’s sentiments come following social media backlash that he confuses his listeners as he always churns out different genres of songs whenever there’s a new release.



But defending his ‘multi-genre’ tag, the ‘IUyoyo’ hitmakers indicated “It is not difficult to adapt to my versatility because my style is unique to me.”



"I love my fans very much and I’ll always listen to their opinion but I also want them to understand that I don’t want to be limited when it comes to my creativity.”



To prove his point, DJ Coz has released yet another banger ‘I Nor Well’, which is an Amanpiano riddim.



The song talks about how the singer has fallen in love with a woman who is driving him crazy.