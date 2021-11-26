I’m a superstar way above the level of celebrity’ – AY Poyoo brags

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Budding entertainer and rapper, AY Poyoo has disclosed that he sees himself above the status of a celebrity in the Ghana music scene.



Bragging about his relevance in the music industry, AY Poyoo said he should be referred to as a superstar because he’s above the level of a celebrity.



“Me I strongly believe that I’m a celebrity and I’ve even gone past that level so I regard myself as a superstar,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



He added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “If you go beyond celebrity and use other words like popular, famous, worldwide, I’m even above those words.



“Because everywhere you go across the globe there’s a poyorian there and people cherish me for what I do,” he explained on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



AY Poyoo who is known in real life as Emmanuel Yaw Yeboah is currently trending in some parts of Africa with his hit song ‘Badass’ aka Chaska Gumgum.