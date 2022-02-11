I’m a spiritualist, not evil - Starboy Kwarteng

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Father of the late Ebony Reigns, Starboy Kwarteng, has revealed that he is a spiritualist but not an evil person.



According to him, after the death of Ebony, he has always been in touch spiritually.



As Christianity is the main mode of worship or biggest religion in Ghana, people who identify themselves as spiritualists are seen in a certain light; that they are evil or bad doers.



However, in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, Starboi noted that “I have the ability to speak with the dead but it doesn’t make me a bad person. If anyone has that ability, it doesn’t mean the person is evil”.



According to Starboi Kwarteng, he does not see spirits and no one can because they are wind, however, he hears everything they say.



Questioned on which dead people aside Ebony he had an encounter with and what conversation they have, he stated that he cannot disclose, since that would be going too far.



Starboi told Doctar Cann that on the morning of Ebony’s fourth-year commemoration, the late songstress visited him at home in spirit, and he believes it was her way of proving to him that he was always right telling Ghanaians that her body left but her spirit never left.



