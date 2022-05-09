‘I’m a delicate beast’ – Delay

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay praises herself



Delay joins Wontumi Radio



Broadcaster earns respect for how she conducts interviews



Touted as one of the best interviewers the country can boast of, Delay’s introduction is one of the things people look out for whenever she sits with her guests for an interview on The Delay Show.



In some instances, she throws shades in response to some comments some people have passed about her; sometimes, she does not shy away from blowing her own trumpet.



Deloris Frimpong Manso, as she is known in real life, has once again talked boastfully, swimming in oxymoron in her quest to make a bold statement about her prowess.



“I’m a lovely savage, a delicate beast, a dormant volcano, a silent tsunami, I’m a ticking timebomb waiting to explode. If you study me, you’d notice there is a reason hurricanes are predominately named after females. I’m hurricane Delay,” the broadcaster said in the May 8 edition of her show.



Delay has carved a niche for herself with the kind of riveting conversation she has with her guests. In some cases, she sympathizes with her guests. There have also been instances she has commended them for their accomplishments and offered pieces of advice.



Her style and the manner in which she conducts herself have elicited reactions - both positive and negative – from the public including some showbiz personalities.



In one of her encounters with Okyeame Kwame, the rapper disclosed how he admires her as he revealed that he would have married Delay if he hadn’t met his wife.



“You are a very hard-working woman. You know I like women who are industrious. You’re beautiful, you have a nice figure. In fact, I like women who are indefatigable. You know how to work for money and also know how well to spend it,” the rapper remarked.



After taking a break from radio to focus on other things, Delay is back on Wontumi Radio, Accra, as host of the Drive Time show.



