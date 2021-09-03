I’m a dad for the very first time – ZionFelix releases hot photos with baby mama

Entertainment of Friday, 3 September 2021

After months of speculations, Blogger, ZionFelix has officially announced the birth of his "first child" with Ghanaian Makeup artist, Minalyn Lawani.



On Friday, September 3, 2021, Zion released photos of himself and his longtime girlfriend who was captured wearing a huge ring on her ring finger.



It is yet to be confirmed if the two have made their relationship official following the ring.



In a baby bump photoshoot, Mina was captured wearing a long red dress with her man, standing next to her in a black suit which many say is "oversized".



The caption of the post read: "Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it's such a great feeling. God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess. @elikemkumordzie styled me. @pix by @jo_creation."



Yes, the celebrated Blogger has received a double blessing. Zion today confirmed to have welcomed two babies from two separate women as he officially made a post on both baby mamas.



But in a rather unfortunate incident, Zion in a 'post-and-delete' mood took down the post on his second baby mama, Erica Kyem.



The post which captured him with Erica has been taken down from his official Instagram page. However, the post on Minalyn still remains intact.





