Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

I’m a big fan than Efia Odo – McBrown tells Kwesi Arthur

Nana Ama McBrown and Kwesi Arthur play videoNana Ama McBrown and Kwesi Arthur

It was all vibe as multiple award-winning actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown caught up with musician, Kwesi Arthur on the streets of Accra.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the two entertainers were seen heartily having a conversation amidst smiles.

The United Showbiz host then expressed her excitement meeting the “woara” hitmaker for the first time and revealed she is a big fan of Kwesi Arthur’s craft and jokingly added that it’s more than that of Efia Odo.

