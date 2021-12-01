I’m a big fan than Efia Odo – McBrown tells Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

It was all vibe as multiple award-winning actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown caught up with musician, Kwesi Arthur on the streets of Accra.



In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the two entertainers were seen heartily having a conversation amidst smiles.



The United Showbiz host then expressed her excitement meeting the “woara” hitmaker for the first time and revealed she is a big fan of Kwesi Arthur’s craft and jokingly added that it’s more than that of Efia Odo.



Watch the video below:



