I’m Ghana’s biggest comedian now, no one can challenge that – Comedian Waris

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Comedian Waris believes currently, he is the biggest comedian in Ghana.



To him, his works speak for itself and it can never be doubted because he has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is the best in the comedy space.



He made this known when he spoke in an interview on Accra-based Accra FM in an interview with Nana Romeo.



Comedian Waris said “I’m the biggest comedian in Ghana. I’m talking based on what I’ve done… I’ve worked and I’m talking based on what I’ve done. Whoever wants to challenge should come up with what they have done then we will weigh it. We don’t talk”.



On the work he has done to deserve the tag of the biggest comedian in Ghana Waris indicated that “it’s based on the fact that I’ve had a lot of works, I’ve had a lot of things that I’ve done so far, recently I went to Nigeria, I had a project where I’m still working on it”.



He indicated that he is working on some collaboration with Nigerian Comedians and also has the most active social pages in the leagues of comedians in Ghana touting his 4 million views on a video on Facebook in three days.