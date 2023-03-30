I loved Kamala Harris’ speech; it reminded me of my travels, how I get inspiration – Blacko

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and rapper Black Sherif has revealed what he made of US Vice President Kamala Harris' speech when she met him and other Ghanaian creatives this week.



Blacko said he heard one word throughout the address by Ms Harris.



“Inspiring, inspiring, inspiring,” he said. “And I get [understand] it.”



“When I travel outside, everything I see, even how people interact with me, I get inspired by it,” he explained.



He said as he was "watching" and listening to Madam Harris, he was “enjoying.”



This, he explained, is because “everywhere I go, I try to live in the moment.”



“Pree [pay attention] to everything, whatever is going [on] around,” he noted. “Everybody’s actions, how they move and all.”



The time spent with Kamala Harris was “a proper one. I loved it.”



The sensational ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hitmaker was speaking to NYDJ in an interview at Vibrate Space, East Legon, Accra, Monday, March 27, 2023.



Together with Amaarae, Joey B, Moses Sumney, Ria Boss, Poetra Asantewa, and others, Blacko met and interacted with the US Vice President who visited Ghana as she embarks on a 9-day tour of Africa.



Also in the room were American actress of Jamaican descent Sheryl Lee Ralph and British actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba.



After the meeting, Kamala Harris shared a Spotify playlist titled 'My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania & Zambia'.



On this playlist was music by some of the artistes she met on the day including Black Sherif's 'Kwaku the Traveller'.



Vice President Kamala Harris flies off to Tanzania and Zambia from Ghana.



According to an official statement, Ms Harris' trip is purposed to “build on” the December 2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington where President Joe Biden said the US was “all in on Africa’s future.”