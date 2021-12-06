'I love and miss you' - Davido as he remembers late aide, Obama

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Almost six months after the death of his friend and a close member of his DMW team, Davido has taken to his Instagram page to remember 'Obama'.



The Assurance crooner shared a lovely photo of the deceased and hailed him with his alias.



In the photo, Davido shared, Obama was spotted in a blue outfit with a matching color of nose mask as he posed for the camera while sitting on a staircase.



The father of three expressed his love for the late talent manager, adding that he misses him so much.



Obama's death was as shocking to Davido just like many Nigerians. At every opportunity he gets to talk about the deceased, Davido shares how supportive and loving his late friend was before he departed the world.



In the post on his Instagram story, Davido wrote: "44!!!! Love and miss you!!! O fe re ge!!!"



