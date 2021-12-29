I love Ghana so much - American comedian Rickey Thompson

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

American comedian and actor, Rickey Thompson, has been in Ghana for days and already, it seems he is living his best life in one of the most peaceful African countries.



Rick on December 26 announced in a Twitter post that he was heading straight to Ghana from Dubai for the Christmas holidays.



But after a welcome and interactions with the beautiful people of Ghana, the comic actor has stated that he has mad love for the country.



"I LOVE GHANA SO MUCH MY GOD," read a tweet by Rickey Thomson dated December 28.



Rickey and friends were spotted at the Afrochella festival on Tuesday.



He partied all night in an all-black outfit and was captured jamming to some good Ghanaian music.



Not even an allergic reaction could keep him from partying and dancing all night long.



"Not me getting an allergic reaction... but I'm back and alive," he disclosed in an Intastory.


















