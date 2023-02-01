You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 01Article 1706243

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynigeria.com

I lost my virginity to an older woman at 19 – Pere reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Reality TV star and actor, Pere Egbi Reality TV star and actor, Pere Egbi

Reality TV star and actor, Pere Egbi, has revealed that he lost his virginity to an older woman at the age of 19.

He made this known during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

According to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, his relationship with the woman was purely sexual, but he ended up falling in love with her.

He noted that the relationship didn't last long, as the lady broke up with him because she was uncomfortable with the age difference.

Pere said that after the relationship ended, he was heartbroken. He mentioned that he could not eat or sleep and that he tried to get over her with other women, which didn't work.

“I lost my virginity at 19. There was this chick I met, she was older. I let this woman when I was 21/22, she was 27. It was purely sexual – we were just having sex.” Pere said.

He added, “The whole thing turns into this crazy relationship. And then she brought up this age thing, how she can’t have anything serious with me anymore because it bothers her about her age. I tried to talk her out of it, saying that age is nothing but a number, but she didn’t agree. She stopped responding to my calls. After a long time, u was heartbroken. I couldn’t eat or sleep. It was insane. I tried to get over her with other women, but it didn’t work.”

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Haruna Iddrisu

You had to be reshuffled in 2021 - Asiedu Nketiah to Haruna Iddrisu and co

Sportsleading sports icon

Coach Sarpong

Ages of players must be checked holistically - Coach JE Sarpong implores GFA

Businessleading business icon

File photo

GPRTU hints of new transport fares

Africaleading africa news icon

Actor Regé-Jean Page moved from the world of British television to Hollywood. Photo: Netflix

Science says British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page is world’s most handsome man

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Two of Africa's founding fathers, Amilcar Cabral of Guinea (L) and Patrice Lumumba of the Congo (R)

Remembering Cabral and Lumumba