I lost my virginity to an older woman at 19 – Pere reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Reality TV star and actor, Pere Egbi, has revealed that he lost his virginity to an older woman at the age of 19.



He made this known during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.



According to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, his relationship with the woman was purely sexual, but he ended up falling in love with her.



He noted that the relationship didn't last long, as the lady broke up with him because she was uncomfortable with the age difference.



Pere said that after the relationship ended, he was heartbroken. He mentioned that he could not eat or sleep and that he tried to get over her with other women, which didn't work.



“I lost my virginity at 19. There was this chick I met, she was older. I let this woman when I was 21/22, she was 27. It was purely sexual – we were just having sex.” Pere said.



He added, “The whole thing turns into this crazy relationship. And then she brought up this age thing, how she can’t have anything serious with me anymore because it bothers her about her age. I tried to talk her out of it, saying that age is nothing but a number, but she didn’t agree. She stopped responding to my calls. After a long time, u was heartbroken. I couldn’t eat or sleep. It was insane. I tried to get over her with other women, but it didn’t work.”