I lost my all my investments and money because of a woman - Papa Sly reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

The name Papa Sly became a household name about a decade ago within the entertainment fraternity.



He was an MC, a radio presenter, and a tv personality. Papa Sly has relocated to the United States of America and is currently on air with Sky FM in Columbus.



The once upon a time popular presenter in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams in the states has revealed how he lost everything he made and acquired from his sweat because of a woman.



According to him, he went into a joint car business with a woman whom he thought was going to be his wife. Papa Sly reveals he went for a huge loan from Barclays Bank; invested into the business but this woman and her mother made a fool out of him.



He lost all his investments after the breakup and he had to start from zero.

Papa Sly claims to have treated the woman with all the love and care a woman deserves but it amounted to nothing.



Despite this pain, Papa Sly says this experience of his life really made him strong and understood life better.

And guess what, it was through this same woman he got the chance to acquire his American visa.



In the same interview, Papa Sly revealed why he had to leave Ghana to seek greener pastures and also to save his life.



Watch the full interview below.



