I'll win Ghana’s first Grammy award – Holland-based artiste

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Since the inception of the Ghanaian Music industry many years ago, no musician has ever won a Grammy award.



Even though musicians like Stonebwoy, and Ghanaian reggae legend Rocky Dawuni, have both gained nominations on the prestigious awards scheme, Ghana is still yet to win her first award.



But there is finally hope. Holland-based Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, Rasnan has vowed that he is going to be the first Ghanaian to win the award. (Grammy)



There was no quiver in his voice as he made the bold declaration of winning the first National Academy of science & Recording Sciences award (Grammy) for Ghana while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM’s ‘Rush Hour’ show hosted by Okyerefour:



"I will win Ghana’s first Grammy award…Yes, I have all the qualities to achieve such a feat for Ghana”.



The confidence in the declaration of that wish is justified because the 'Fall' crooner is currently regarded as the best Ghanaian musician in Holland.



He started his music career as a sound engineer. Ras Nan, who started his music career five years ago has ten singles to his credit. The songs include Summer Time, Revelation, Boomboom, Mama and 'Fall'.



'Fall' is currently enjoying massive airplay on both radio and TV stations in Ghana.