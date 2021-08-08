I’ll win BET Awards with my short skits – Kumawood actress reveals

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Of late, Ghanaian entertainers are having big dreams of winning BET, Grammy and other international awards.



A few days ago, Mona 4Reall disclosed how she’s yearning to win such awards.



The latest person to join the list of international award dreamers is Akosua Fakye.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, budding actress, Patricia Twumasi Foriwaa aka Akosua Fakye, was hopeful of winning a BET Award with her short skits.



She believes this is achievable through hard work.



BET Awards is an American award show that was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.



They have movie categories like Best Movie, Best Actress and Best Actor.



Watch Akosua Fakye’s interview with ZionFelix below:



